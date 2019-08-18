Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TRIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
