Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.