Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $173.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.57 million and the highest is $174.50 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $182.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $687.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $681.51 million to $690.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $726.68 million, with estimates ranging from $704.06 million to $742.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE CLB traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 600,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.91. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $122.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

In related news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,282,000 after acquiring an additional 71,430 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 718,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

