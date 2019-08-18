Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ifs Securities cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,293. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,814,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 512,106 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 42.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,030 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 190.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 668,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.