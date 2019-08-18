Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 101.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 335.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $70,911.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,067.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 25,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $929,334 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

