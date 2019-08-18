Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) PT Set at €52.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($69.91).

Shares of COP opened at €50.60 ($58.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

