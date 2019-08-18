Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 183,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,503. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

