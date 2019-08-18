CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

