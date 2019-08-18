CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $99,850.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,453 shares of company stock worth $2,995,335. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,150. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.