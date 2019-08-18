Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,786 shares of company stock worth $4,054,776. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

CLX stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. 742,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $141.53 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

