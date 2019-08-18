Civic (CVC) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Binance and ABCC. Civic has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $1.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00268768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.01306220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023634 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Radar Relay, Huobi, ABCC, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Poloniex, Mercatox, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, COSS, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

