Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,456,722 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,503,000 after buying an additional 1,140,636 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after buying an additional 789,759 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,324,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,381,000 after buying an additional 692,266 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Citigroup stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. 16,384,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,770,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.