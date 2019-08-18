Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,384,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770,224. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.