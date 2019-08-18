Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stake Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. 1,453,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

