Chronologic Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,980.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $170,980.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00266570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.01321375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023591 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,188,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,651 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

