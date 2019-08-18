Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemours by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,077.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 77,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,412. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. Chemours Co has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

