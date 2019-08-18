Centauri Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $99,406.00 and approximately $330.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,118,021 coins and its circulating supply is 41,599,260 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

