Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,622,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,944,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBMG. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBMG opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.70.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 17,921.62%. Analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

