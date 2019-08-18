Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Up 5.1%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 985,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 520,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.
About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)
Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.
Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.