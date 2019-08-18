Caspian (CSP) Trading 70.8% Higher This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Caspian has traded 70.8% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $42,388.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

