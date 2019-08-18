Carry (CRE) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market capitalization of $21.71 million and $1.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.04929447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047041 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 2,550,046,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,758,163 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

