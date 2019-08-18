Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Hits $21.82 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Carry has a total market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.04979858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 2,550,046,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,758,163 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

