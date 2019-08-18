Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €98.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.06 ($97.75).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €99.30 ($115.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 12-month high of €104.30 ($121.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €93.78 and its 200 day moving average is €84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 58.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.