Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,410,000 after purchasing an additional 580,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 1,797,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

