Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.50). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 199,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,846. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, insider Susan Molineaux purchased 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 515,969 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.