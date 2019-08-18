Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLBS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 12th. WBB Securities started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

