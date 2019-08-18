Brokerages Set Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $61.10

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 1,414,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. Docusign has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $548,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $615,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,988 shares of company stock worth $30,533,281 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Docusign by 4.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

