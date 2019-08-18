Brokerages Anticipate Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVSB shares. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 33,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.55. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

