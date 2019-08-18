Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,923,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

