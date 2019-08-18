British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,882 ($50.73).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BATS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday.

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total value of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

LON:BATS traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,029 ($39.58). 3,284,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,240 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,995.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,956.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.