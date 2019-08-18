BritCoin (BRIT) Hits Market Cap of $55,258.00

BritCoin (CURRENCY:BRIT) traded 265.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One BritCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BritCoin has traded 265.5% higher against the dollar. BritCoin has a market capitalization of $55,258.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BritCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BritCoin alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BritCoin Coin Profile

BritCoin (CRYPTO:BRIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. BritCoin’s total supply is 21,268,092 coins. The official website for BritCoin is britcoin.xyz . BritCoin’s official Twitter account is @britcoin3uk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BritCoin is /r/britcoin3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BritCoin Coin Trading

BritCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BritCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BritCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BritCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BritCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BritCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.