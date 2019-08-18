Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 309.67 ($4.05).

BRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

BRW traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 296.60 ($3.88). 296,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 312.29. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 284.19 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 369 ($4.82). The company has a market cap of $899.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

