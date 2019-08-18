BoutsPro Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $78,220.00 and $29,818.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.01327573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

