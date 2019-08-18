BOScoin (BOS) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $5.11 million and $22,783.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 922,648,050 coins and its circulating supply is 656,245,403 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

