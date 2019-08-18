BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $15,662.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 921,784,050 coins and its circulating supply is 656,065,403 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

