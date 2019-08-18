BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $3.98 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $623,509.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00038278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00028503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00146673 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003995 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,381.57 or 0.99834290 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000603 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 960,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,852 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

