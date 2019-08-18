BOAT Market Cap Hits $15,071.00 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. BOAT has a market cap of $15,071.00 and $28.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOAT has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00917759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00249943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003592 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002337 BTC.

BOAT Profile

BOAT (CRYPTO:BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,917,433 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat . The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

