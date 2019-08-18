BlitzPredict One Day Volume Reaches $1,162.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $382,777.00 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003592 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000586 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00069283 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

