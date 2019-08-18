BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 36.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $6,981,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 331,443 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

