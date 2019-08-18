BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.33. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 828,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,517. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 331,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 321,809 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

