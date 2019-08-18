Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $870.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $963,830.00 and $870.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

