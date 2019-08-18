Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $430,285.00 and approximately $22,906.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002110 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,581,005 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

