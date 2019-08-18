Binance Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.35 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $4.35 billion and $228.16 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $27.97 or 0.00269224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, DDEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.01321643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000440 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019901 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, FCoin, HitBTC, Exrates, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

