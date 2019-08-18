Bigbom Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Hotbit, IDEX and Bancor Network. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $394,999.00 and $356,254.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.37 or 0.04992903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Bigbom

BBO is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

