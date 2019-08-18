BidaskClub Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLM. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $52,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.