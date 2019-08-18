Bezant Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Bezant has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $414,042.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.01328730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,867,000 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

