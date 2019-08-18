BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39, approximately 691,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 953,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
BEST has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BEST from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.
About BEST (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.