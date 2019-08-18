Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total value of $486,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,116. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $248.33. 761,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.28. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

