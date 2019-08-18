Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will announce sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $17.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.03 billion to $18.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,116 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 519,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,957,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.33. 761,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

