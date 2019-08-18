Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 273,306 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 535,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

BNED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.94). Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Barnes & Noble Education’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Huseby purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

