BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 44,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.